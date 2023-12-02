XP Factory (LON:XPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.50

XP Factory Plc (LON:XPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.18), with a volume of 755393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.30 ($0.18).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 17.25. The stock has a market cap of £24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,725.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.62, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XP Factory Plc provides live escape-the-room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape-the-room type games under the Escape Hunt brand; and a network of owner-operated and franchised socializing cocktail bar venues under the Boom Battle Bar brand.

