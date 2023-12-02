Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $17.83

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.83 and traded as low as $17.49. Yamato shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 1,824 shares traded.
Yamato Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82.
Yamato Company Profile
Yamato Holdings Co, Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services.
