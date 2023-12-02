Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 25376 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

YGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.81. The stock has a market cap of C$130.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.50.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Yangarra Resources had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 33.73%. The company had revenue of C$45.41 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.6396396 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Insiders have purchased 47,100 shares of company stock valued at $71,947 over the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company focuses on the Cardium in Central Alberta. It also focuses on the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

