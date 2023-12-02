Yuexiu Property (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Stock Price Down 31.8%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 31.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 28,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Yuexiu Property in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

