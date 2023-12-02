Yuexiu Property (OTCMKTS:YUPRF) Stock Price Down 31.8%

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YUPRFGet Free Report) shares fell 31.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 28,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 8,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC began coverage on shares of Yuexiu Property in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yuexiu Property

Yuexiu Property Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31.

Yuexiu Property Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Yuexiu Property Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages properties primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. It operates through four segments: Property Development, Property Management, Property Investment, and Other. The company is involved in holding investment properties.

See Also

