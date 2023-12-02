Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 370.4% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.73. 2,928,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,683. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.21 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.34.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,601.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

