Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.44

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67.

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 224.88% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing both insulin and dasiglucagon.

