ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $13,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,164,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,822 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,713 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth $42,926,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $30.05.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

