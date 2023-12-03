105,117 Shares in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 47,145 shares during the period. Oberndorf William E grew its position in shares of DLocal by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oberndorf William E now owns 208,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. General Atlantic L.P. grew its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DLocal by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,217 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of DLocal by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 295,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 176,631 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DLocal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on DLocal from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on DLocal from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded DLocal from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.95.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLO opened at $17.82 on Friday. DLocal Limited has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal Company Profile

(Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.