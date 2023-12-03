10,631 Shares in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in ESAB by 6.9% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ESAB during the second quarter worth approximately $719,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ESAB by 4.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ESAB by 91.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in ESAB by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 539 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.39, for a total transaction of $39,018.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 460 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $31,730.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,300.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock valued at $192,852. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ESAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ESAB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $79.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.84. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $80.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. ESAB had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ESAB Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

