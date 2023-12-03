1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 143,231 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 12,087.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,231 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.17% of West Fraser Timber worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 46.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 4.1 %

WFG opened at $75.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $91.44.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $106.50 to $108.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

