1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 9,499 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $17,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $78.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.87. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

