1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 112,872 Shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,872 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.26% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $13,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. TELUS International has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) ( NYSE:TIXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TIXT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

