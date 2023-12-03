1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 4,172 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AVB opened at $177.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $179.84.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

