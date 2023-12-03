1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $126.38 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.31.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

