1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 20,805.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,536 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $10,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 21.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 35,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $300,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,850. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

