1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $11.30 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in APA were worth $11,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in APA by 3,173.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

APA Trading Up 0.6 %

APA opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 3.33. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.