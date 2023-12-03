1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $12.35 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Pool worth $12,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool Co. has a one year low of $295.95 and a one year high of $423.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

