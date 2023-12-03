1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $13.82 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

DGRO stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.78.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

