1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.34 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,184 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Brown & Brown worth $20,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE BRO opened at $74.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $75.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Insider Activity at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

