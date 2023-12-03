1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $20,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.60.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $545.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $494.51 and its 200-day moving average is $460.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.25 and a 52 week high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

