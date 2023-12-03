1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,629 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Fortive worth $20,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Fortive by 95,666.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,663,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,389,000 after acquiring an additional 88,571,169 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,960,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,389,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,961 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,321,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,465,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,733,000 after buying an additional 166,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $69.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.46.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

