1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.79% of Oaktree Specialty Lending worth $11,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $1,077,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,003,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 81,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 31.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.36%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.