1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,130 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $20,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

