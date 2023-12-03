1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,665 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.31% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,532,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,721,000 after acquiring an additional 163,655 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 217.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.86.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $82.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.90. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.91 and a 1-year high of $82.54. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.86 and a beta of 1.01.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

