1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,271 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,310,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16,230.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 231,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $121.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.50.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.