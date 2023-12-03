1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,725 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,726,000 after acquiring an additional 29,094 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 157,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $461.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $376.49 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.