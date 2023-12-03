1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 202,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,921 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 52.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 378,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after buying an additional 85,316 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 34.8% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,364,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,205,000 after buying an additional 129,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.