1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,667 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.17% of BRP worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BRP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BRP during the second quarter valued at $76,632,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in BRP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 895,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in BRP by 103.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 407,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BRP by 51.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 734,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Trading Up 2.5 %

DOOO stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.16. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP Cuts Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 154.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOOO. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

