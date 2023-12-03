1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 12,322 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,322 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 824,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,997,000 after purchasing an additional 32,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,971 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 929.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 448,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 405,033 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $49.65 and a one year high of $58.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.