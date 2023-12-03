1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,491 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 19.9% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.5% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 110,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $154.91 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $164.97.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

