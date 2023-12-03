1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,547,283 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 59.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,547,283 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.34% of Starwood Property Trust worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $613,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 58,996 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,158,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $411,873.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $21.73.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.84%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

