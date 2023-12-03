1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 16,372 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,372 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $19,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,686,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.80 per share, with a total value of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.5 %

OXY stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.