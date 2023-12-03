1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,383 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $15,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 78,446 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 18.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the second quarter worth about $658,000. 58.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -234.48%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

