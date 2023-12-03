1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

Shares of BCOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.