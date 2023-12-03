2,502 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,502 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares in the last quarter. Mayport LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 69.6% in the second quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $489,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,106 shares of company stock worth $63,015,982. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $467.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.96. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

