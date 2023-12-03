2,760 Shares in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $564,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $81.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $82.30.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.