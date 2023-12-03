289,702 Shares in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Acquired by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 289,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of III. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Information Services Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 58,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Information Services Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Information Services Group Stock Performance

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $213.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.23 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

