3,049,687 Shares in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,049,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $53,954,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $29,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Indivior in the 2nd quarter worth $23,101,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,901,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,256,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Indivior stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.82. 18,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.06. Indivior PLC has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Indivior ( NASDAQ:INDV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Indivior had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a positive return on equity of 370.37%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Indivior PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

