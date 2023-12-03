320,552 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Polar Capital Holdings Plc

Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 320,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,975,000. McKesson makes up about 0.9% of Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $71,000. Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 73.9% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC raised its position in McKesson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Trading Down 1.3 %

McKesson stock traded down $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $464.65. 809,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,149. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $476.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.96.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock worth $30,258,690. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

