3,247 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Acquired by Partners Capital Investment Group LLP

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 10,510,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $121.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.09.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

