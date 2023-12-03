45,000 Shares in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DH. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,722,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,949,000 after buying an additional 1,381,109 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $790,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. 398,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,292. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

