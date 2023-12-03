450,000 Shares in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,000. Mangrove Partners owned 2.61% of SilverBox Corp III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBXC. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in SilverBox Corp III by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in SilverBox Corp III during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

SilverBox Corp III Stock Performance

NYSE SBXC remained flat at $10.30 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. SilverBox Corp III has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

SilverBox Corp III Profile

SilverBox Corp III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology , and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

