500,000 Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Acquired by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,620,000. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for about 4.8% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,388. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.