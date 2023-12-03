509,000 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 509,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $163,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:FFC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0815 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

