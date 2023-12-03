53,335 Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,000. Sony Group comprises approximately 9.6% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SONY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The company had a trading volume of 648,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,147. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $74.81 and a 12 month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $106.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.