85,000 Shares in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Bought by CHI Advisors LLC

CHI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical accounts for about 1.2% of CHI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 112,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 242,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after purchasing an additional 167,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.4 %

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 909,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,510. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.52 and a 52-week high of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.96.

Insider Transactions at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $98.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 346.33% and a negative net margin of 154.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,092,070.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 47,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $1,604,032.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,103,385.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 39,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $1,307,200.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,860 shares in the company, valued at $8,092,070.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,894 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,244. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.