Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 872.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 90.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

Accenture Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $338.06. 1,688,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,665,019. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $338.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.24 and a 200 day moving average of $312.29. The company has a market cap of $212.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.