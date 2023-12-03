ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Short Interest Update

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.47. 545,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,267. The company has a market capitalization of $519.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

ACCO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on ACCO Brands

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 396,588 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 194.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,916 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 63.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ACCO Brands by 158.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 306,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 188,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.