Act Two Investors LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Act Two Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.4% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Alphabet from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

