Admiral Group (LON:ADM) PT Raised to GBX 2,280

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,130 ($26.90) to GBX 2,280 ($28.80) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,226.33 ($28.12).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Admiral Group

Admiral Group Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

ADM opened at GBX 2,706 ($34.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($22.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,734 ($34.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2,255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,496.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,337.52.

In related news, insider Geraint Jones bought 166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,378 ($30.04) per share, with a total value of £3,947.48 ($4,986.08). Corporate insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

About Admiral Group

(Get Free Report)

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.